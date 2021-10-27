    • October 27, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Sampdoria vs. Atalanta BC Today: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Atalanta and Sampdoria face in a battle of Serie A teams on opposite ends of the league table.
    Through nine matches, Atalanta is currently fifth in Serie A with 15 points, while Sampdoria is 15th out of the 20 teams with nine points. The two teams will meet on Wednesday.

    How to Watch Sampdoria vs. Atalanta BC:

    Match Date: Oct. 27, 2021

    Match Time: 12:20 p.m. ET

    TV: fubo Sports Network 3 (Canada)

    Live Stream Sampdoria vs. Atalanta BC on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Atalanta is actually tied in points with Juventus and Fiorentina, but have the lead over the two teams because of a plus-four goal differential.

    The team is coming off of a 1-1 draw against Udinese, with Ruslan Malinovskyi scoring the team's only goal in the 56th minute.

    The team has lost only three of its last 42 road Serie A contests.

    As for Sampdoria, the team is looking to win consecutive Serie A games for the first time this season after beating Spezia 2-1 on Friday. That match saw Spezia score an own goal, while Antonio Candreva scored Sampdoria's actual goal.

    The team has a negative-four goal differential.

    In the last five meetings of these teams, Atalanta has three wins, one loss and one draw. That's a big turnaround from the previous five meetings, with Sampdoria winning four of those contests.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

