How to Watch Sampdoria vs. Atalanta BC Today

Atalanta and Sampdoria face in a battle of Serie A teams on opposite ends of the league table.

Through nine matches, Atalanta is currently fifth in Serie A with 15 points, while Sampdoria is 15th out of the 20 teams with nine points. The two teams will meet on Wednesday.

How to Watch Sampdoria vs. Atalanta BC:

Match Date: Oct. 27, 2021

Match Time: 12:20 p.m. ET

TV: fubo Sports Network 3 (Canada)

Atalanta is actually tied in points with Juventus and Fiorentina, but have the lead over the two teams because of a plus-four goal differential.

The team is coming off of a 1-1 draw against Udinese, with Ruslan Malinovskyi scoring the team's only goal in the 56th minute.

The team has lost only three of its last 42 road Serie A contests.

As for Sampdoria, the team is looking to win consecutive Serie A games for the first time this season after beating Spezia 2-1 on Friday. That match saw Spezia score an own goal, while Antonio Candreva scored Sampdoria's actual goal.

The team has a negative-four goal differential.

In the last five meetings of these teams, Atalanta has three wins, one loss and one draw. That's a big turnaround from the previous five meetings, with Sampdoria winning four of those contests.

