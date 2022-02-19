Skip to main content

How to Watch Sampdoria vs. Empoli: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Two teams fighting to move up in the Serie A standings face off on Saturday when Sampdora takes on Empoli.

In their previous matchup this season, Sampdoria won 3-0 with goals from Francesco Caputo (31’ 52’) and Antonio Candreva (70’).

How to Watch Sampdoria vs. Empoli in Canada Today:

Match Date: Feb. 19, 2022

Match Time: 8:50 a.m. ET

TV: fubo Sports Network (Canada)

Live Stream Sampdoria vs. Empoli on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Empoli’s last two matches have been draws in the Serie A league play. Their latest was a 1-1 draw against Cagilari. Empoli was able to get the lead first in the match as Andrea Pinamonti scored in the 38th minute. However, they gave up a goal in the 84th minute to end in a draw. They currently sit in 11th place with 31 points.

Sampdoria is in 17th with 21 points and have lost four of their last five. They did pick up a 4-0 victory against Sassuolo, but their last loss to first place Milan was a 1-0 loss. Wladimiro Falcone defended the net against Milan and handled 15 shots with seven of them on target. Despite the losses they are close to having matches go their way. 

This matchup against Empoli looks to be an exciting one.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
19
2022

Sampdoria vs. Empoli

TV CHANNEL: fubo Sports Network (Canada)
Time
8:50
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

imago1009883024h
Serie A

How to Watch Sampdoria vs. Empoli in Canada

By Christine Brown
just now
USATSI_17712540
2022 Winter Olympics

How to Watch Olympic Men's Hockey Bronze Medal Game: Sweden vs Slovakia

By Adam Childs
50 minutes ago
imago1009941215h
Italian Serie B Soccer

How to Watch AC Monza 1912 vs. AC Pisa 1909

By Christine Brown
55 minutes ago
college soccer
CAF Champions League Soccer

How to Watch Atlético Petróleos de Luanda vs. Wydad Casablanca

By Christine Brown
1 hour ago
Al Merrikh
CAF Champions League Soccer

How to Watch Al-Merrikh SC vs. Mamelodi Sundowns

By Christine Brown
1 hour ago
Sven Kramer Speed Skating
2022 Winter Olympics

How to Watch Olympic Speed Skating: Men's 1,000m

By Quinn Roberts
4 hours ago
Sweden Curling
Beijing 2022

How to Watch Men's Curling, Gold Medal Game: Great Britain vs. Sweden

By Kristofer Habbas
7 hours ago
Natasha Cloud Athletes Unlimited
Athletes Unlimited Basketball

How to Watch Team Cloud vs Team Hawkins

By Justin Carter
9 hours ago
Feb 9, 2022; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Vegas Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) skates during the warmup period against the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Los Angeles Kings vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/18/2022

By What's On TV Staff
10 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy