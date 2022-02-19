Two teams fighting to move up in the Serie A standings face off on Saturday when Sampdora takes on Empoli.

In their previous matchup this season, Sampdoria won 3-0 with goals from Francesco Caputo (31’ 52’) and Antonio Candreva (70’).

How to Watch Sampdoria vs. Empoli in Canada Today:

Match Date: Feb. 19, 2022

Match Time: 8:50 a.m. ET

TV: fubo Sports Network (Canada)

Live Stream Sampdoria vs. Empoli on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Empoli’s last two matches have been draws in the Serie A league play. Their latest was a 1-1 draw against Cagilari. Empoli was able to get the lead first in the match as Andrea Pinamonti scored in the 38th minute. However, they gave up a goal in the 84th minute to end in a draw. They currently sit in 11th place with 31 points.

Sampdoria is in 17th with 21 points and have lost four of their last five. They did pick up a 4-0 victory against Sassuolo, but their last loss to first place Milan was a 1-0 loss. Wladimiro Falcone defended the net against Milan and handled 15 shots with seven of them on target. Despite the losses they are close to having matches go their way.

This matchup against Empoli looks to be an exciting one.

Regional restrictions may apply.