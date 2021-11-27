How to Watch Sampdoria vs. Hellas Verona: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Ninth-place Hellas Verona (19 points) will face 16th-place Sampdoria (12 points) on Saturday in a Serie A match between two teams that have had some strong results over the last five matchdays.
How to Watch Sampdoria vs, Hellas Verona Today:
Match Date: Nov. 27, 2021
Match Time: 8:50 a.m. ET
TV: fubo Sports Network 4 (Canada)
Live Stream Sampdoria vs. Hellas Verona on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
For Verona, the team has collected three of its five wins over the past five matches. The team hasn't lost since a 3-2 defeat on Oct. 16 against Milan.
Its most recent match was a 2-1 win over Empoli, with Antonín Barák and Adrien Tameze each scoring. On the season, Giovanni Simeone leads the team in goals with nine. The team has a goal differential of plus-five.
Sampdoria has three wins this season, with two of those coming over the last five matches. That includes a 2-0 win last week against Salernitana, with Antonio Candreva netting the team's lone goal, while Salernitana recorded an own goal to give Sampdoria the final two-goal margin.
Candreva leads the team in goals with five on the season. The team has a minus-eight goal differential.
Sampdoria has eight wins in its last 11 meetings with Verona, most recently in April when it won 3-1.
Regional restrictions may apply.