    • November 27, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Sampdoria vs. Hellas Verona: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Two teams that have shown improvement over the last five matches meet on Saturday when Sampdoria faces Hellas Verona.
    Ninth-place Hellas Verona (19 points) will face 16th-place Sampdoria (12 points) on Saturday in a Serie A match between two teams that have had some strong results over the last five matchdays.

    How to Watch Sampdoria vs, Hellas Verona Today:

    Match Date: Nov. 27, 2021

    Match Time: 8:50 a.m. ET

    TV: fubo Sports Network 4 (Canada)

    Live Stream Sampdoria vs. Hellas Verona on fuboTV:

    For Verona, the team has collected three of its five wins over the past five matches. The team hasn't lost since a 3-2 defeat on Oct. 16 against Milan.

    Its most recent match was a 2-1 win over Empoli, with Antonín Barák and Adrien Tameze each scoring. On the season, Giovanni Simeone leads the team in goals with nine. The team has a goal differential of plus-five.

    Sampdoria has three wins this season, with two of those coming over the last five matches. That includes a 2-0 win last week against Salernitana, with Antonio Candreva netting the team's lone goal, while Salernitana recorded an own goal to give Sampdoria the final two-goal margin.

    Candreva leads the team in goals with five on the season. The team has a minus-eight goal differential.

    Sampdoria has eight wins in its last 11 meetings with Verona, most recently in April when it won 3-1.

    November
    27
    2021

    Sampdoria vs. Hellas Verona

    TV CHANNEL: fubo Sports Network 4 (Canada)
    Time
    8:50
    AM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    Serie A

