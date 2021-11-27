How to Watch Sampdoria vs. Hellas Verona

Two teams that have shown improvement over the last five matches meet on Saturday when Sampdoria faces Hellas Verona.

Ninth-place Hellas Verona (19 points) will face 16th-place Sampdoria (12 points) on Saturday in a Serie A match between two teams that have had some strong results over the last five matchdays.

For Verona, the team has collected three of its five wins over the past five matches. The team hasn't lost since a 3-2 defeat on Oct. 16 against Milan.

Its most recent match was a 2-1 win over Empoli, with Antonín Barák and Adrien Tameze each scoring. On the season, Giovanni Simeone leads the team in goals with nine. The team has a goal differential of plus-five.

Sampdoria has three wins this season, with two of those coming over the last five matches. That includes a 2-0 win last week against Salernitana, with Antonio Candreva netting the team's lone goal, while Salernitana recorded an own goal to give Sampdoria the final two-goal margin.

Candreva leads the team in goals with five on the season. The team has a minus-eight goal differential.

Sampdoria has eight wins in its last 11 meetings with Verona, most recently in April when it won 3-1.

