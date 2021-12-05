Skip to main content
    • December 5, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Sampdoria vs. Lazio: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Lazio takes on Sampdoria in Serie A play Sunday.
    Author:

    Ninth-place Lazio (22 points) will play an away Serie A match on Sunday against 15th-place Sampdoria (15 points).

    How to Watch Sampdoria vs Lazio Today:

    Match Date: Dec. 5, 2021

    Match Time: 11:50 p.m. ET

    TV: fubo Sports Network 3 (Canada)

    Live Stream Sampdoria vs Lazio on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Lazio has an even goal differential this season and has a draw and two losses over its last three matches. Its most recent match was a 4–4 draw against Udinese, with both teams being hit with red cards in a high-scoring match.

    Ciro Immobile, Pedro, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Francesco Acerbi each scored goals in the match, with Immobile now having 11 goals on the year, second in Serie A to Fiorentina's Dusan Vlahovic.

    Sampdoria has won two of its last three matches, beating Salernitana and Verona before losing 3–1 to Fiorentina in its most recent match on Tuesday. Manolo Gabbiadini scored the team's only goal in that defeat.

    The team is at minus-eight on the year in goal differential, with Antonio Candreva leading the team in goals at six.

    Sampdoria has struggled against Lazio, winning just twice in the last 19 Serie A meetings between the teams. One of those wins came last season though, with Sampdoria winning at home 30. That was the side's first win over Lazio since 2016.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    5
    2021

    Sampdoria vs Lazio

    TV CHANNEL: fubo Sports Network 3 (Canada)
    Time
    11:50
    AM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_17250392
    NFL

    How to Watch Giants at Dolphins

    3 minutes ago
    USATSI_17251277
    NFL

    How to Watch Vikings at Lions

    3 minutes ago
    USATSI_17281480
    NFL

    How to Watch Cardinals at Bears

    3 minutes ago
    Oct 3, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) carries the ball in the third quarter against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    How to Watch NFL RedZone

    3 minutes ago
    USATSI_17251065
    NFL

    How to Watch Eagles at Jets

    3 minutes ago
    USATSI_17250786
    NFL

    How to Watch Buccaneers at Falcons

    3 minutes ago
    USATSI_17249834
    NFL

    How to Watch Colts at Texans

    3 minutes ago
    USATSI_17251204
    NFL

    How to Watch Chargers at Bengals

    3 minutes ago
    Nov 28, 2021; Santa Clara, California, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) throws under pressure from San Francisco 49ers defensive end Arden Key (98) during the fourth quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/5/2021

    3 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy