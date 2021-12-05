Ninth-place Lazio (22 points) will play an away Serie A match on Sunday against 15th-place Sampdoria (15 points).

How to Watch Sampdoria vs Lazio Today:

Match Date: Dec. 5, 2021

Match Time: 11:50 p.m. ET

TV: fubo Sports Network 3 (Canada)

Lazio has an even goal differential this season and has a draw and two losses over its last three matches. Its most recent match was a 4–4 draw against Udinese, with both teams being hit with red cards in a high-scoring match.

Ciro Immobile, Pedro, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Francesco Acerbi each scored goals in the match, with Immobile now having 11 goals on the year, second in Serie A to Fiorentina's Dusan Vlahovic.

Sampdoria has won two of its last three matches, beating Salernitana and Verona before losing 3–1 to Fiorentina in its most recent match on Tuesday. Manolo Gabbiadini scored the team's only goal in that defeat.

The team is at minus-eight on the year in goal differential, with Antonio Candreva leading the team in goals at six.

Sampdoria has struggled against Lazio, winning just twice in the last 19 Serie A meetings between the teams. One of those wins came last season though, with Sampdoria winning at home 30. That was the side's first win over Lazio since 2016.

