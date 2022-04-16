Skip to main content

How to Watch Sampdoria vs Salernitana in Canada: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Sampdoria will try to give Salernitana its third loss in a row in today's Serie A matchup

Salernitana and Sampdoria will both be doing their best to pick up three points in today's Serie A matchup. The two teams are both toward the bottom of the standings with Salernitana being in dead last with only 16 points. Sampdoria has done better and is in 16th in with 29 points.

How to Watch Sampdoria vs Salernitana Today:

Match Date: April 16, 2022

Match Time: 8:30 a.m. ET

TV: fubo Sports Network 3 (Canada)

Stream in Canada: Link

Live Stream Sampdoria vs Salernitana on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

In its last five outings, Sampdoria has only picked up one win and four losses. Most recently, Sampdoria lost a 2-0 game to Bologna. While the club was able to hold off any scoring from Bologna until the 61st minute, Sampdoria was not able to find the back of the net and allowed another goal from Bologna at the 76' mark. 

Salernitana has struggled terribly as of late having lost four of its last five games and tying one. The only game the club was able to tie was against today's opponent, Sampdoria. In its most recent game, Salernitana lost a close 2-1 game to Roma. Despite the fact that Salernitana was able to score first just 20' in, Roma scored twice in the second half to secure the win. 

With both teams needing a win and points, fans can expect the two teams to come out aggressively and work toward a victory.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
16
2022

Sampdoria vs Salernitana

TV CHANNEL: fubo Sports Network 3 (Canada)
Time
8:30
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sampdoria
Serie A

