How to Watch Sampdoria vs. Sassuolo: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Sampdoria tries to avoid relegation territory with a win against Sassuolo, who is trying to break the top 10 on Saturday morning.

Sampdoria is 5-13-5 this season with only 20 points. That means it sits just three points out of relegation territory in Serie A. It is two points ahead of Venezia and three ahead of Cagliari for the first relegation spot.

This team is 0-5 in its last five matches including losses to Cagliari, Napoli, Torino and Spezia by one goal each. It ranks No. 13 in the league in goals scored and No. 14 in shots despite its No. 16 ranking.

How to Watch Sampdoria vs. Sassuolo in Canada Today:

Game Date: Feb. 6, 2022

Game Time: 8:50 a.m. ET

TV: fubo Sports Network 5 (Canada)

Live stream the Sampdoria vs. Sassuolo game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Sassuolo is barely outside of the top 10 in the league with a 7-8-8 record. It is ranked No. 11 with 29 points (three behind Torino and tied with Empoli). 

Despite being outside of the top 10, it ranks inside of the top 10 in almost every major offensive stat category, including No. 9 in goals scored, No. 6 in assists and No. 6 in shots. However, it ranks No. 13 in saves.

Sassuolo is led by Domenico Berardi, who has 10 goals and nine assists on 45 shots on goal this season.

Sassuolo is projected to win this match with a favored spread of -1 goal and a money line of +130. Sampdoria's money line is +180. The total projected goals scored is Over/Under 2.5 goals.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
6
2022

Sampdoria vs. Sassuolo

TV CHANNEL: fubo Sports Network 5 (Canada)
Time
8:50
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

