Skip to main content

How to Watch Sampdoria vs Torino in Canada: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Torino takes on Sampdoria on Saturday in a Serie A contest.

Ninth-place Torino (28 points) will take on 15th-place Sampdoria (20 points) on Saturday in a Serie A match.

How to Watch Sampdoria vs Torino Today

Game Date: Jan. 15, 2022

Game Time: 8:50 a.m. ET

TV: fubo Sports Network 3 (Canada)

You can stream Sampdoria vs Torino on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Torino enters this match having won three of its last four matches, including a 4-0 win over Fiorentina in its most recent contest. Wilfried Singo and Antonio Sanabria each scored a goal, while Josip Brekalo had a pair. Brekalo now has a team-high five goals this season.

Despite sitting where it is in the standings, Torino has allowed the third-fewest goals in Serie A, surrendering just 19 of them in 20 matches.

Sampdoria has lost two in a row, most recently being shut out by Napoli 1-0 after falling 2-1 to Cagliari in a match where Manolo Gabbiadini scored the team's only goal. That goal tied him with Antonio Candreva for the team lead at six goals apiece.

These teams have played twice recently. In October, Torino won 3-0 in a Serie A match with goals from Dennis Praet, Wilfried Singo and Andrea Belotti. The teams then met on December in the second round of the Coppa Italia, with Sampdoria scoring a 2-1 upset win, with Fabio Quagliarella and Valerio Verre each scoring a goal for the winning side.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
15
2022

Sampdoria vs Torino

TV CHANNEL: fubo Sports Network 3 (Canada)
Time
8:50
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Sampdoria
Serie A

How to Watch Sampdoria vs Torino

1 minute ago
Parma Verona
Italian Serie B Soccer

How to Watch Parma vs. Crotone

51 minutes ago
Trabzonspor Fatih Karagumruk
Turkish Süper Lig

How to Watch Sivasspor vs. Trabzonspor

56 minutes ago
Mar 11, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; UNLV Rebels guard Bryce Hamilton (13) dribbles the ball while defended by Utah State Aggies guard Steven Ashworth (3) during the first half at the Thomas &amp; Mack Center. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Fresno State at UNLV in Men's College Basketball

9 hours ago
Mar 11, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; UNLV Rebels guard Bryce Hamilton (13) dribbles the ball while defended by Utah State Aggies guard Steven Ashworth (3) during the first half at the Thomas &amp; Mack Center. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Fresno State vs. UNLV: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/14/2022

9 hours ago
Mar 11, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; UNLV Rebels guard Bryce Hamilton (13) dribbles the ball while defended by Utah State Aggies guard Steven Ashworth (3) during the first half at the Thomas &amp; Mack Center. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

UNLV vs. Fresno State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/14/2022

9 hours ago
USATSI_16063818
NBA

How to Watch Mavericks at Grizzlies

10 hours ago
Jan 12, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets guard Eric Gordon (10) and San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray (5) go after a loose ball during the first half at AT&amp;T Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Rockets at Kings

10 hours ago
Dec 31, 2021; Sacramento, California, USA; Dallas Mavericks center Kristaps Porzingis (6) shoots the ball over Sacramento Kings center Damian Jones (30) during the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Dallas Mavericks vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/14/2022

10 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy