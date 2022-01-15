Ninth-place Torino (28 points) will take on 15th-place Sampdoria (20 points) on Saturday in a Serie A match.

How to Watch Sampdoria vs Torino Today

Game Date: Jan. 15, 2022

Game Time: 8:50 a.m. ET

TV: fubo Sports Network 3 (Canada)

Torino enters this match having won three of its last four matches, including a 4-0 win over Fiorentina in its most recent contest. Wilfried Singo and Antonio Sanabria each scored a goal, while Josip Brekalo had a pair. Brekalo now has a team-high five goals this season.

Despite sitting where it is in the standings, Torino has allowed the third-fewest goals in Serie A, surrendering just 19 of them in 20 matches.

Sampdoria has lost two in a row, most recently being shut out by Napoli 1-0 after falling 2-1 to Cagliari in a match where Manolo Gabbiadini scored the team's only goal. That goal tied him with Antonio Candreva for the team lead at six goals apiece.

These teams have played twice recently. In October, Torino won 3-0 in a Serie A match with goals from Dennis Praet, Wilfried Singo and Andrea Belotti. The teams then met on December in the second round of the Coppa Italia, with Sampdoria scoring a 2-1 upset win, with Fabio Quagliarella and Valerio Verre each scoring a goal for the winning side.

