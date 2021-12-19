Two teams mired near the bottom of the Serie A standings, Sampdoria and Venezia, meet on Sunday.

How to Watch Sampdoria vs Venezia Today:

Match Date: Dec. 19, 2021

Match Time: 11:50 a.m. ET

Sampdoria has won three of its last five matches, which has helped create some some separation for the team from the relegation zone.

The most recent Serie A win was a 3-1 victory against Genoa, with Manolo Gabbiadini and Francesco Caputo each scoring a goal for the team. A Genoa own goal made it 3-0 Sampdoria before a late Genoa goal got that side on the scoreboard.

The team also just defeated Torino in the second round of the Coppa Italia and advances to the round of 16 to play Juventus in January.

As for Venezia, a draw against Juventus on Saturday ended a three-match losing streak. Mattia Aramu scored the team's only goal in the 1-1 result, bringing his total on the season to a team-high five.

The team also defeated Ternana in the Coppa Italia second round and will next face Atalanta in the round of 16.

This is the first meeting of these sides since 2003, when Venezia won 3-1.

