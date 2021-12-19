Skip to main content
    •
    December 19, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Sampdoria vs Venezia in Canada: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Two teams mired near the bottom of the Serie A standings, Sampdoria and Venezia, meet on Sunday.
    Author:

    Sampdoria, the 15th-place team in Serie A with 18 points through 17 matches, will face Venezia, the 16th-place team with 16 points, on Sunday,

    How to Watch Sampdoria vs Venezia Today:

    Match Date: Dec. 19, 2021

    Match Time: 11:50 a.m. ET

    TV: fubo Sports Network 5 (Canada)

    Live Stream Sampdoria vs Venezia on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Sampdoria has won three of its last five matches, which has helped create some some separation for the team from the relegation zone.

    The most recent Serie A win was a 3-1 victory against Genoa, with Manolo Gabbiadini and Francesco Caputo each scoring a goal for the team. A Genoa own goal made it 3-0 Sampdoria before a late Genoa goal got that side on the scoreboard.

    The team also just defeated Torino in the second round of the Coppa Italia and advances to the round of 16 to play Juventus in January.

    As for Venezia, a draw against Juventus on Saturday ended a three-match losing streak. Mattia Aramu scored the team's only goal in the 1-1 result, bringing his total on the season to a team-high five.

    The team also defeated Ternana in the Coppa Italia second round and will next face Atalanta in the round of 16.

    This is the first meeting of these sides since 2003, when Venezia won 3-1.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    19
    2021

    Sampdoria vs Venezia

    TV CHANNEL: fubo Sports Network 5 (Canada)
    Time
    11:50
    AM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Sampdoria
    Serie A

    How to Watch Sampdoria vs Venezia

    36 seconds ago
    torino
    Serie A

    How to Watch Torino vs Hellas Verona

    36 seconds ago
    Fenerbahce
    Turkish Süper Lig

    How to Watch Fenerbahce vs. Besiktas

    55 minutes ago
    Manchester City
    Premier League

    How to Watch Newcastle United at Manchester City

    2 hours ago
    Chelsea
    Soccer

    Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Chelsea FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/19/2021

    2 hours ago
    Manchester City
    Soccer

    Newcastle United vs. Manchester City: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/19/2021

    2 hours ago
    Chelsea
    Premier League

    How to Watch Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Chelsea

    2 hours ago
    Alba Berlin
    Bundesliga Basketball

    How to Watch Alba Berlin vs. MLP Academics Heidelberg

    2 hours ago
    Spezia
    Serie A

    How to Watch Spezia vs. Empoli

    3 hours ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy