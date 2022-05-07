Skip to main content

How to Watch Sassuolo vs. Udinese: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

No. 11 ranked Sassuolo takes on No. 12 ranked Udinese on the pitch in Serie A on Saturday.

Sassuolo is the No. 11 team in Serie A with only a handful of games remaining in the season. It has 46 points and a negative goal differential of one.

At 12-13-10, it will look to get its win column at the top before the end of the year. The team ranks No. 7 in goals scored, No. 6 in assists and No. 5 in shots.

How to Watch Sassuolo vs. Udinese in Canada Today:

Game Date: May 7, 2022

Game Time: 11:50 a.m. ET

TV Channel: fubo Sports Network (Canada)

Live stream Sassuolo vs. Udinese on fuboTV:

In its last game, it lost 6-1 against Napoli. Napoli started out strong and didn't look back; it scored all six of its goals before Sassuolo even got one on the board.

The last time these two teams played, Udinese came away with a 3-2 win. The two teams went back and Udinese scored first then Sassuolo answered. Eventually, Udinese's Beto got the last goal in the 51st minute.

Udinese sits in a similar spot to Sassuolo. Udinese is No. 12 in Serie A with a total of 43 points over 35 games and an even goal differential.

Neither of these teams will look to qualify for a cup or league and be in fear of relegation. However, the clubs can still move one or two spots up or down the rankings before the season end.



How To Watch

May
7
2022

Sassuolo vs. Udinese

TV CHANNEL: fubo Sports Network (Canada)
Time
11:50
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV

