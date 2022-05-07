How to Watch Sassuolo vs. Udinese in Canada

No. 11 ranked Sassuolo takes on No. 12 ranked Udinese on the pitch in Serie A on Saturday.

Sassuolo is the No. 11 team in Serie A with only a handful of games remaining in the season. It has 46 points and a negative goal differential of one.

At 12-13-10, it will look to get its win column at the top before the end of the year. The team ranks No. 7 in goals scored, No. 6 in assists and No. 5 in shots.

In its last game, it lost 6-1 against Napoli. Napoli started out strong and didn't look back; it scored all six of its goals before Sassuolo even got one on the board.

The last time these two teams played, Udinese came away with a 3-2 win. The two teams went back and Udinese scored first then Sassuolo answered. Eventually, Udinese's Beto got the last goal in the 51st minute.

Udinese sits in a similar spot to Sassuolo. Udinese is No. 12 in Serie A with a total of 43 points over 35 games and an even goal differential.

Neither of these teams will look to qualify for a cup or league and be in fear of relegation. However, the clubs can still move one or two spots up or down the rankings before the season end.

