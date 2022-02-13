How to Watch Sassuolo vs. AS Roma in Canada

Roma return to Serie A action hoping to scrape their way back into the European qualification picture at Sassuolo.

Sassuolo are still seeking their first home win of 2022 in Serie A and hope to find it against an AS Roma side who sit seventh in the league and are eyeing for opportunities to climb.

Jose Mourinho’s side were recently knocked out of the Coppa Italia after falling 2-0 at former employers Inter Milan, but Roma hope to extend a three-match unbeaten run in Serie A.

The Giallorossi aren’t as high in the rankings as they would have hoped for this stage of the season after hiring The Special One last summer.

Even a sixth-placed finish in Serie A would only send Roma into the Europa Conference League qualifiers, while fifth would grant them a spot in the Europa League.

Such expectations are beyond Sassuolo for the time being after winning just one of their last seven league outings, including a 4-0 thrashing at Sampdoria last Sunday.

The Neroverdi are unbeaten in their last three encounters with Roma at the Mapei Stadium, however, and haven’t won at this venue since 2018.

Sassuolo would have succeeded in taking a point from the Stadio Olimpico when these teams collided earlier in the season, too, were it not for Stephan El Shaarawy’s 91st-minute decider:

That injury-time winner in September sent Mourinho onto the Olimpico turf having extended his winning start to life at Roma, though the club have since come to look a little more fragile.

The capital club have gone more than 180 minutes without scoring and no longer have a shot at the Coppa crown, with continental qualification also hanging in the balance.

Sassuolo can move within touching distance of the top half with a win, meanwhile, hoping to seal their first league victory in more than a month.

