Entering Wednesday's Serie A match, Sassuolo and Bologna each have 24 points this season. For Sassuolo, those points come from six wins and six draws, with Bologna is here thanks to seven wins and three draws.

How to Watch Sassuolo vs Bologna Today:

Game Date: Dec. 22, 2021

Game Time: 10:20 a.m. ET

TV: fubo Sports Network 3 (Canada)

But Bologna is on a three-match losing streak, falling to Fiorentina, Torino and Juventus over that span, with the most recent match being a 2-0 shutout loss to Juventus. Despite having possession for 58% of the match and taking the same number of shots as Juventus, Bologna couldn't muster a goal.

On the year, Bologna has a minus-seven goal differential. Marko Arnautovic has been the leading goal scorer with six on the year.

Sassuolo is coming off of a 2-2 draw with Fiorentina, with first-half goals from Gianluca Scamacca and Davide Frattesi putting Sassuolo up 2-0. But Fiorentina faught back in the second half, tying things up and keeping Sassuolo from scoring again. Sassuolo took as many total shots (eight) as Fiorentina had shots on target.

The last meeting of these sides came in February, with the two playing to a 1-1 draw. That ended a three-match win streak in the series for Sassuolo.

