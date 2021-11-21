Skip to main content
    • November 21, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Sassuolo vs Cagliari: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Can Cagliari gets its second win of this Serie A campaign when it meets Sassuolo on Sunday?
    Author:

    Sassuolo is currently 13th in the Serie A standings with 14 points. Its opponent on Sunday, Cagliari, is last on the league table, with just six points through 12 matches.

    How to Watch Sassuolo vs Cagliari Today:

    Match Date: Nov. 21, 2021

    Match Time: 6:20 a.m. ET

    TV: fubo Sports Network 3 (Canada)

    Live Stream Sassuolo vs Cagliari on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Sassuolo has won two of its past four games, doubling its season win total over that span.

    Domenico Berardi leads the team in goals with five, including one in the team's most recent match, a 3-2 loss to Udinese.

    Meanwhile, Cagliari is currently last in the standings, with just one win so far this season. That was a 3-1 victory over Sampdoria back in October, with Joao Pedro scoring a pair of goals and Martin Caceres adding one as well.

    Pedro is the team leader in goals with seven.

    The team has started this poorly in the loss column three other times but was only relegated at the end of the season one of those times.

    Nine of the 14 matches between these two teams in Serie A competition have ended in a draw, the highest rate of any two teams. That includes draws in the past four meetings of these two sides. Cagliari hasn't beaten Sassuolo since 2016.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    21
    2021

    Sassuolo vs Cagliari

    TV CHANNEL: fubo Sports Network 3 (Canada)
    Time
    6:20
    AM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Maryland Soccer
    Serie A

    How to Watch Sassuolo vs Cagliari

    just now
    Rory McIlroy
    European PGA Tour

    How to Watch DP World Tour Championship, Final Round

    4 hours ago
    USATSI_17184218
    NHL

    How to Watch Capitals at Sharks

    7 hours ago
    USATSI_17161342
    College Football

    How to Watch Arizona State vs. Oregon State

    7 hours ago
    Nov 13, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) rushes against the Washington Huskies during the fourth quarter at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Arizona State vs. Oregon State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/20/2021

    7 hours ago
    Nov 13, 2021; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Oregon State Beavers quarterback Chance Nolan (10) is tackled by cornerback Salim Turner-Muhammad (28) during the second half at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Oregon State vs. Arizona State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/20/2021

    7 hours ago
    USATSI_17190150
    NBA

    How to Watch Jazz at Kings

    8 hours ago
    USATSI_17191344
    NHL

    How to Watch Blue Jackets at Golden Knights

    8 hours ago
    USATSI_17191412
    NHL

    How to Watch Edmonton Oilers at Chicago Blackhawk

    8 hours ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy