How to Watch Sassuolo vs Cagliari

Sassuolo is currently 13th in the Serie A standings with 14 points. Its opponent on Sunday, Cagliari, is last on the league table, with just six points through 12 matches.

Match Date: Nov. 21, 2021

Match Time: 6:20 a.m. ET

Sassuolo has won two of its past four games, doubling its season win total over that span.

Domenico Berardi leads the team in goals with five, including one in the team's most recent match, a 3-2 loss to Udinese.

Meanwhile, Cagliari is currently last in the standings, with just one win so far this season. That was a 3-1 victory over Sampdoria back in October, with Joao Pedro scoring a pair of goals and Martin Caceres adding one as well.

Pedro is the team leader in goals with seven.

The team has started this poorly in the loss column three other times but was only relegated at the end of the season one of those times.

Nine of the 14 matches between these two teams in Serie A competition have ended in a draw, the highest rate of any two teams. That includes draws in the past four meetings of these two sides. Cagliari hasn't beaten Sassuolo since 2016.

