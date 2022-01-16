Sassuolo will take on Verona on Sunday in Serie A action.

10th-place Sassuolo (28 points) takes on 13th-place Verona (27 points) on Sunday in a battle of two teams that are tightly bunched up in the middle of the Serie A standings.

How to Watch Sassuolo vs Hellas Verona Today

Game Date: Jan. 16, 2022

Game Time: 6:20 a.m. ET

TV: fubo Sports Network 3 (Canada)

Live Stream: You can stream Sassuolo vs Hellas Verona on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Sassuolo enters this match with seven wins, seven losses and seven draws on the season. It won its most recent match last Sunday, defeating Empoli by a 5-1 margin. It was the first time ever that Sassuolo had scored five goals in an away Serie A match.

Domenico Berardi got the scoring going early, then Giacomo Raspadori and Gianluca Scamacca each scored two goals. Berardi leads the team in goals this season with 10.

As for Verona, the team lost 2-1 to Salernitana in its most recent match. Darko Lazovic scored the team's only goal in the match, while Ivan Ilic was taken out via red card.

These two teams played a close match back in August, with Sassuolo emerging victorious by a 3-2 margin. Raspadori scored the first goal for Sassuolo, which then went up 2-0 on a Filip Duricic goal. Verona got a pair of goals in the match from Mattia Zaccagni, but Sassuolo emerged victorious when Hamed Traore added the team's third goal.

