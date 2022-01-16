Skip to main content

How to Watch Sassuolo vs Hellas Verona in Canada: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Sassuolo will take on Verona on Sunday in Serie A action.

10th-place Sassuolo (28 points) takes on 13th-place Verona (27 points) on Sunday in a battle of two teams that are tightly bunched up in the middle of the Serie A standings.

How to Watch Sassuolo vs Hellas Verona Today

Game Date: Jan. 16, 2022

Game Time: 6:20 a.m. ET

TV: fubo Sports Network 3 (Canada)

Live Stream: You can stream Sassuolo vs Hellas Verona on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Sassuolo enters this match with seven wins, seven losses and seven draws on the season. It won its most recent match last Sunday, defeating Empoli by a 5-1 margin. It was the first time ever that Sassuolo had scored five goals in an away Serie A match.

Domenico Berardi got the scoring going early, then Giacomo Raspadori and Gianluca Scamacca each scored two goals. Berardi leads the team in goals this season with 10.

As for Verona, the team lost 2-1 to Salernitana in its most recent match. Darko Lazovic scored the team's only goal in the match, while Ivan Ilic was taken out via red card.

These two teams played a close match back in August, with Sassuolo emerging victorious by a 3-2 margin. Raspadori scored the first goal for Sassuolo, which then went up 2-0 on a Filip Duricic goal. Verona got a pair of goals in the match from Mattia Zaccagni, but Sassuolo emerged victorious when Hamed Traore added the team's third goal.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
16
2022

Sassuolo vs Hellas Verona

TV CHANNEL: fubo Sports Network 3 (Canada)
Time
6:20
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Fiorentina Sassuolo
Serie A

How to Watch Sassuolo vs Hellas Verona

2 minutes ago
Dec 15, 2021; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Portland Pilots forward Moses Wood (1) drives to the basket against Oregon Ducks center N'Faly Dante (1, right) during the second half at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Oregon at USC in Men's College Basketball

7 hours ago
Jan 13, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans guard Drew Peterson (13) celebrates against the Oregon State Beavers in the second half at Galen Center. USC defeated OSU 81-71. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Oregon vs. USC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2022

7 hours ago
Jan 13, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans guard Drew Peterson (13) celebrates against the Oregon State Beavers in the second half at Galen Center. USC defeated OSU 81-71. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

USC vs. Oregon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2022

7 hours ago
Jan 2, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Casey DeSmith (1) makes a save as defenseman Kris Letang (58) defends San Jose Sharks center Logan Couture (39) during the third period at PPG Paints Arena. The Penguins won 8-5. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Penguins at Shakr

7 hours ago
Jan 8, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; San Jose Sharks center Tomas Hertl (48) celebrates his game-winning goal with defenseman Brent Burns (88) against the Philadelphia Flyers during the overtime period at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2022

7 hours ago
Jan 6, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Flyers center Kevin Hayes (13) looks to pass against Pittsburgh Penguins center Evan Rodrigues (9) during the second period at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

San Jose Sharks vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2022

7 hours ago
USATSI_17502162
College Basketball

How to Watch Oregon State at UCLA

7 hours ago
Dec 18, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Kraken left wing Jared McCann (16) celebrates with right wing Jordan Eberle (7) after scoring a goal during the first period at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Kings at Kraken

8 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy