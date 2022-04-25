Skip to main content

How to Watch Sassuolo vs. Juventus in Canada: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Sassuolo will be looking to creep toward a playoff position as the Serie A season begins to wind down

No. 10 Sassuolo and No. 4 Juventus will meet today as the Serie A season heads toward its conclusion. With Juventus on the cusp of dropping out of the qualifying spot for UEFA Champions League group play, taking home three points from today's game will be crucial. 

How to Watch Sassuolo vs. Juventus Today:

Match Date: April 25, 2022

Match Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: fubo Sports Network (Canada)

Stream in Canada: Link

Live Stream Sassuolo vs. Juventus on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

In its last five Serie A matches, Sassuolo has two wins, two losses and one draw. With five more matches, Sassuolo has the potential to move into a playoff position, but consistency will be of the utmost importance. The club currently has 46 points so a lot has to happen for it to move into a playoff spot. Most recently, Sassuolo dropped a 1-0 game to Cagliari so the club will be looking to use the loss as motivation going into today's game.

Juventus has been just a touch more successful in its last five Serie A matches with three wins, one loss and one draw. With 63 points, Juventus is in a great spot, but the club would likely feel more comfortable in third or second with playoffs approaching. In its last match, Juventus played to a 1-1 draw against Bologna. 

Both teams would love to be in playoff positions when the season wraps up, but Juventus certainly has more to lose since it is currently in a playoff spot.

