    December 12, 2021
    How to Watch Sassuolo vs. Lazio: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The always entertaining Sassuolo hope to prevent Lazio building on a stretch of stroger form when the Serie A sides collide.
    Sassuolo can move to within two points of Lazio provided they beat the Romans on home soil this Sunday, with the race tightening up just outside Serie A’s upper echelon.

    The Neroverdi are in resilient form after going a season’s best of four games unbeaten, while Lazio are looking to register back-to-back away wins for the first time since April.

    How to Watch Sassuolo vs. Lazio Today

    Game Date: Dec. 12, 2021

    Game Time: 11:50 a.m. ET

    TV: fubo Sports Network 4 (Canada)

    You can live stream Sassuolo vs. Lazio today on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The road to Reggio Emilia may look longer after Lazio gave up a 2-0 defeat in their last visit to Sassuolo in May, ending the 2020-21 Serie A campaign in glum fashion.

    That was the fourth defeat in a row the capital club had suffered at the time, but Maurizio Sarri has got the team in a groove at present, having lost only twice in their last 10 outings.

    Sassuolo boast a similar record after losing twice across their last nine games, and if there’s anything one can’t say about Alessio Dionisi’s side, it’s that they lack in entertainment.

    There have been at least three goals scored in each of the club’s last 10 games, while clean sheets have also been sparse given both teams have netted in each of those fixtures.

    The northern outfit are also enjoying a spike in form from striker Gianluca Scamacca, who has earned comparisons to AC Milan’s Zlatan Ibrahimovic and bagged three times in his last four games:

    Lazio would be wise to watch out for the 22-year-old, as well as Italy international Giacomo Raspadori, who scored both Sassuolo’s goals as they fired from two goals down to draw 2-2 at Spezia last time out.

    Dionisi will have been somewhat disappointed with that result given Spezia’s relegation-threatened status, but a win over Lazio would be one swift method of setting the record straight.

    How To Watch

    December
    12
    2021

    Sassuolo vs. Lazio

    TV CHANNEL: fubo Sports Network 4 (Canada)
    Time
    11:50
    AM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

