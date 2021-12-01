Skip to main content
    How to Watch Sassuolo vs. Napoli: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Sparks look certain to fly when Serie A pace-setter Napoli travels to face Sassuolo at the Mapei Stadium on Wednesday.
    After breathing new life into its Serie A season following a 3-1 win at title challengers AC Milan, Sassuolo will look to complete the set by beating leader Napoli at the Mapei Stadium on Wednesday.

    Alessio Dionisi snapped his side’s three-game winless streak in sensational fashion and will look to follow up that act by handing the Azzurri a third straight defeat on the road.

    TV: fubo Sports Network 3 (Canada)

    Live Stream: You can stream the match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Napoli chief Luciano Spalletti will welcome Matteo Politano and Adam Ounas back to the squad in time for the trip to Reggio Emilia, though it may not be enough for either to crack his XI.

    In fact, it’s plausible we’ll see the Napoli boss that lashed four past Lazio without a reply on Sunday, with Dries Mertens smashing in a first-half brace to help pry open the floodgates:

    Sassuolo’s defense hasn’t been quite as porous as the Eagles so far this campaign, though it should be a concern for Dionisi that his team has kept only two clean sheets in 14 games across all competitions.

    Spalletti has transformed Napoli’s backline to become the best in Italy, meanwhile, and the competition isn’t even close. Serie A’s pace-setter is currently conceding one game every other game on average, leaking 11 fewer than any other club up until now this term.

    What’s more, only Inter Milan (34) and Atalanta (32) have amassed more than 30 goals at the other end of the field, though Victor Osimhen’s recently fractured cheekbone won’t aid the team's attacking efforts.

    The Nigeria striker is set to miss around three months after suffering the blow in the recent 3-2 defeat to fellow title favorite Inter, the team's first domestic loss of the season thus far.

    Sassuolo midfielder Pedro Obiang will sit out Napoli’s visit, while creative assets Jeremie Boga and Filip Đuričić are listed as doubts to be fit for the Week 15 fixture.

    TV CHANNEL: fubo Sports Network 3 (Canada)
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
