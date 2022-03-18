Skip to main content

How to Watch Sassuolo vs. Spezia in Canada: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Sassuolo hosts Spezia to kick off matchday 30 of the Italian Serie A on Friday.

Sassuolo is enjoying a fine run of form in Serie A, currently on a five-match undefeated streak with three victories and two draws in that span. Spezia, meanwhile, is fresh off of snapping a four-match losing streak in league play after winning on Matchday 29 over 17th-place Cagliari.

How to Watch Sassuolo vs. Spezia Today:

Match Date: March 18, 2022

Match Time: 1:35 p.m. ET

TV: fubo Sports Network (Canada)

Live Stream Sassuolo vs. Spezia on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The home side's undefeated streak began after that dramatic 2-1 loss to Juventus at the beginning of February, where a Ruan Tressoldi own goal in the 88th minute gave "La Vecchia Signora" all three points. The team followed that performance up with another dramatic one, when Bryan Cristante equalized for Roma in the 94th minute in the 2-2 draw.

Then, the "Black and Greens" began to click, winning three games in a row: 2-0 over Inter, 2-1 over Fiorentina and 4-1 over Venezia. Giacomo Raspadori and Gianluca Scamacca scored in two out of three of those wins.

Spezia, meanwhile, just defeated Cagliari in the club's most recent outing by a 2-0 scoreline, where Martin Erlic and Rey Manaj secured the victory for the 15th-place side.

Sassuolo and Spezia will meet at Città del Tricolore Stadium in the city of Reggio Emilia, Italy.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Spezia
Serie A

