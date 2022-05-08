Spezia vs. Atalanta stream: Watch online, TV channel

No. 16 ranked Spezia tries to spoil qualifying hopes of Atalanta as the clubs face off today.

Spezia is the No. 16 team in the league. With just three games left in the season, the club is safe from relegation, which was a possibility later in the season.

How to Watch Spezia vs. Atalanta Today:

Game Date: May 8, 2022

Game Time: 6:20 a.m. ET

TV Channel: fubo Sports Network (Canada)

Live stream Spezia vs. Atalanta on fuboTV

Spezia is 9-6-20 through 35 games. Surprisingly, it has won more games on the road than at home, so this could be prime time for Spezia to make an upset.

It ranks No. 1 in saves with 132 on the season, mainly due to the goalkeeping skills of Ivan Provedel. He has started 28 games and has 108 of those saves.

Atalanta is the No. 8 ranked team in Serie A this season, and it is a team with some real potential in these last three games.

The club is hanging on with 56 points with a 15-11-9 record. It sits only three points away from qualifying for the Conference League next season.

On top of winning its remaining games, including this one, it would need Fiorentina and Lazio to lose at least one or two of its remaining games.

This game has massive potential for Atalanta's final ranking.

