Skip to main content
    • November 28, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Spezia vs. Bologna: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Can Bologna win for the third time in its past four matches when it takes on Spezia on Sunday?
    Author:

    11th place Bologna (18 points) will take on 17th place Spezia (11 points) on Sunday in a Serie A match, with both teams looking to bounce back after losing the last matchday.

    How to Watch Spezia vs. Bologna Today:

    Match Date: Nov. 28, 2021

    Match Time: 8:55 a.m. ET

    TV: fubo Sports Network 4 (Canada)

    Live Stream Spezia vs. Bologna on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    For Bologna, that loss ended a two-match winning streak, as it defeated Cagliari and Sampdoria before falling to Venezia last week by a 1-0 score.

    Marko Arnautovic leads the team in goals with five. The team as a whole has scored 19 goals while allowing 24 this season. Bologna has finished 12th in Serie A in each of the last two campaigns.

    As for Spezia, the team beat Torino 1-0 earlier in the month, the team's first win since Oct. 16 when it defeated Salernitana. But in its most recent match the team surrendered five goals in a 5-2 loss to Atalanta. Spezia took an early lead on a M'Bala Nzola goal, but Atalanta scored the next five, before Nzola kicked a final one in during stoppage time.

    Daniele Verde leads the team in goals with three, with the team's -16 goal differential being second-worst in Serie A.

    Last season, these sides drew 2-2 in the first meeting, before Bologna won 4-1 in the second match. 

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    28
    2021

    Spezia vs. Bologna

    TV CHANNEL: fubo Sports Network 4 (Canada)
    Time
    8:55
    AM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Soccer Fans 2
    Serie A

    How to Watch Spezia vs. Bologna

    2 minutes ago
    ac milan
    Serie A

    How to Watch AC Milan vs. Sassuolo

    2 minutes ago
    Paris Saint-Germain
    Ligue 1

    How to Watch AS Saint-Étienne vs. Paris Saint-Germain

    2 hours ago
    Fans
    Serie A

    How to Watch Udinese vs. Genoa

    2 hours ago
    golf rory mcilroy
    Asian Tour Golf

    How to Watch Blue Canyon Championship, Final Round

    8 hours ago
    Nov 20, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins running back Kazmeir Allen (19) returns a kick for a touchdown against the Southern California Trojans in the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    How to Watch Cal vs. UCLA

    10 hours ago
    USATSI_17108974
    College Football

    How to Watch BYU Cougars vs. USC Trojans

    10 hours ago
    Sep 18, 2021; Provo, Utah, USA; BYU Cougars quarterback Jaren Hall (3) carries the ball in the fourth quarter against the Arizona State Sun Devils at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    BYU vs. USC: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/27/2021

    10 hours ago
    Nov 20, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins running back Kazmeir Allen (19) returns a kick for a touchdown against the Southern California Trojans in the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Cal vs. UCLA: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/27/2021

    10 hours ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy