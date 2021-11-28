Can Bologna win for the third time in its past four matches when it takes on Spezia on Sunday?

11th place Bologna (18 points) will take on 17th place Spezia (11 points) on Sunday in a Serie A match, with both teams looking to bounce back after losing the last matchday.

How to Watch Spezia vs. Bologna Today:

Match Date: Nov. 28, 2021

Match Time: 8:55 a.m. ET

TV: fubo Sports Network 4 (Canada)

Live Stream Spezia vs. Bologna on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

For Bologna, that loss ended a two-match winning streak, as it defeated Cagliari and Sampdoria before falling to Venezia last week by a 1-0 score.

Marko Arnautovic leads the team in goals with five. The team as a whole has scored 19 goals while allowing 24 this season. Bologna has finished 12th in Serie A in each of the last two campaigns.

As for Spezia, the team beat Torino 1-0 earlier in the month, the team's first win since Oct. 16 when it defeated Salernitana. But in its most recent match the team surrendered five goals in a 5-2 loss to Atalanta. Spezia took an early lead on a M'Bala Nzola goal, but Atalanta scored the next five, before Nzola kicked a final one in during stoppage time.

Daniele Verde leads the team in goals with three, with the team's -16 goal differential being second-worst in Serie A.

Last season, these sides drew 2-2 in the first meeting, before Bologna won 4-1 in the second match.

Regional restrictions may apply.