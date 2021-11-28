How to Watch Spezia vs. Bologna: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
11th place Bologna (18 points) will take on 17th place Spezia (11 points) on Sunday in a Serie A match, with both teams looking to bounce back after losing the last matchday.
How to Watch Spezia vs. Bologna Today:
Match Date: Nov. 28, 2021
Match Time: 8:55 a.m. ET
TV: fubo Sports Network 4 (Canada)
Live Stream Spezia vs. Bologna on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
For Bologna, that loss ended a two-match winning streak, as it defeated Cagliari and Sampdoria before falling to Venezia last week by a 1-0 score.
Marko Arnautovic leads the team in goals with five. The team as a whole has scored 19 goals while allowing 24 this season. Bologna has finished 12th in Serie A in each of the last two campaigns.
As for Spezia, the team beat Torino 1-0 earlier in the month, the team's first win since Oct. 16 when it defeated Salernitana. But in its most recent match the team surrendered five goals in a 5-2 loss to Atalanta. Spezia took an early lead on a M'Bala Nzola goal, but Atalanta scored the next five, before Nzola kicked a final one in during stoppage time.
Daniele Verde leads the team in goals with three, with the team's -16 goal differential being second-worst in Serie A.
Last season, these sides drew 2-2 in the first meeting, before Bologna won 4-1 in the second match.
