    December 19, 2021
    How to Watch Spezia vs. Empoli: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The end of 2021 is nigh for Italy's top teams, and Empoli play their last road fixture of the year away to Spezia.
    Empoli have a beaming opportunity to record three consecutive Serie A wins for the first time since May 2019 when they visit struggling Spezia on Sunday.

    Having become well-acquainted as Serie B opponents in recent years, this will be a maiden matchup for the two parties as top-flight contenders.

    How to Watch Spezia vs. Empoli Today

    Game Date: Dec. 19, 2021

    Game Time: 8:50 a.m. ET

    TV: fubo Sports Network 3 (Canada)

    You can stream Spezia vs. Empoli on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    And although Spezia have a one-year advantage in recent experience playing in Serie A, it’s Empoli who have looked by far the more comfortable outfit playing among Italy’s elite.

    The Tuscans appear to have made another fine coaching appointment in Aurelio Andreazzoli, who has inherited Alessio Dionisi’s old team and currently has them sat eighth in the table.

    Empoli are undefeated in their last five outings and won four of those, including significant Serie A victories over Fiorentina and Napoli.

    Granted, former leaders Napoli have not looked their usual selves of late, and the Patrick Cutrone goal that saw them succumb at home required at least a small dose of luck earlier in December:

    That being said, Empoli have looked far from outside their comfort zone playing among Italy’s finest, while Spezia lie two points off the relegation zone and are hoping not to slide any further.

    Thiago Motta’s men, on the other hand, have failed to win in six and lose five of those games, most recently exiting the Coppa Italia following a 2-0 home defeat to Lecce.

    Holding certain assets back for the cup fixture is testament to the pressure the club is under in attempting to preserve their top-flight status, ending 2021 with two tough games against Empoli and Napoli.

    Nicolas Haas is Empoli’s only fitness concern after jarring his knee in the 4-3 Coppa Italia win at Verona on Wednesday, while Daniele Verde, Jacopo Sala and Eddie Salcedo are out for the hosts.

