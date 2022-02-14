Can Spezia keep its solid run going against Fiorentina on Monday?

After struggling for much of this season, Spezia has now scored 10 points over its last four matches, moving it up to 15th place in the standings with 26 points. On Monday, the team faces ninth-place Fiorentina, which has 36 points this season.

How to Watch Spezia vs. Fiorentina Today

Game Date: Feb. 14, 2022

Game Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: fubo Sports Network (Canada)

Live Stream: You can stream Spezia vs. Fiorentina on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Spezia is coming off of a 2-2 draw with Salernitana, which followed a three-match win streak. In last Monday's match, the team came from behind twice, with Rey Manaj and Daniele Verde each scoring on penalty kicks. The team also recently had an upset victory over AC Milan.

As for Fiorentina, the team has 11 wins this season, but just one over the past five games. The team is coming off of a 3-0 loss to Lazio last Saturday in a match that saw Luvas Torreira sent off with a red card. The team did beat Atalanta on Thursday in the Coppa Italia quarterfinals.

The most recent meeting of Spezia and Fiorentina was in October, with Fiorentina dominating. The team won 3-0 with all three goals coming from Dusan Vlahovic, who has since departed for Juventus. Fiorentina took 27 shots in that game, while Spezia took three.

