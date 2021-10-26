    • October 26, 2021
    How to Watch Spezia vs. Genoa: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The No. 17 and 18 teams in Serie A, Spezia and Genoa, face off in a battle of the lower ranks on Tuesday afternoon.
    Spezia is 2-1-6 on the season and 1-0-4 in their last five matchups. They lost 3-2 to Juventus, 2-1 to Milan, 4-0 to Verona and, most recently, 2-1 to Sampdoria. Their only win came against Salernitana 2-1 on a 76th-minute goal from Viktor Kovalenko.

    How to Watch Spezia vs. Genoa Online:

    Game Date: Oct. 26th, 2021

    Game Time: 12:20 p.m. ET

    TV: fubo Sports Network 3

    You can live stream Spezia vs. Genoa on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Genoa is 1-3-5 on the year with all three of their draws coming in the last five matchups. They drew 2-2 with Bologna, 3-3 with Verona and 2-2 with Sassuolo. Outside of that, they lost 1-0 to Alernitana and 3-2 to Torino to go 0-3-2 in their last five games.

    Spezia is led in goals by fowards Daniele Verde and Emmanuel Gyasi. Verde has three goals and one assist in 12 shots on goals while Gyasi has two goals in five shots on goal. Defender Simone Bastoni also has two goals on two shots on goal, a perfect 100%.

    Forward Mattia Destro leads Genoa in goals with six goals in nine shots on goal. He is followed by defender Domenico Cristcito with three goals on three shots on goal and midfielder Mohamed Fares who has 2 goals.

    Spezia is projected to win this matchup with a +145 money line. Genoa's line is +180 while the draw is +240. The Over/Under is 2.5 which is where almost every soccer game is set at.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    October
    26
    2021

    Spezia vs Genoa

    TV CHANNEL: fubo Sports Network 3
    Time
    12:20
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Soccer Fans 2
    Serie A

