How to Watch Spezia vs. Inter Milan in Canada

Heading into the final stretch of the Serie A season, there's a three-team battle for first place currently playing itself out. The two Milan sides are joined by Napoli in the top three with Inter Milan being the only one of the three clubs with a game in hand. Inter is in second place with 66 points in 31 matches, while AC Milan is in first with 68 points and 32 matches, the same as third-place Napoli which has 66 points in as many matches.

How to Watch Spezia vs. Inter Milan Today:

Match Date: April 15, 2022

Match Time: 12:50 p.m. ET

TV Channel: fubo Sports Network (Canada)

Canada: Link

In five matches between the two clubs in Serie A and the Italian Cup, Inter Milan is undefeated when facing Spezia with four wins and one draw, with an overall score of 13-3. Just one of those matches was a home game for Spezia, a 1-1 draw in April of 2021 in Serie A action thanks to goals from Diego Farias and Ivan Perisic.

The two clubs meet again at Alberto Picco Stadium with Inter Milan needing a win if it hopes to overtake eternal rival AC Milan in the Serie A standings on Friday.

Regional restrictions may apply.