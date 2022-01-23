Two teams near the bottom of Serie A meet on Sunday as Spezia takes on Sampdoria.

Spezia has moved up the Serie A standings lately after winning three of its past four matches, putting it 15th now with 22 points. On Sunday, it faces 16th-place Sampdoria, which has 20 points.

How to Watch Spezia vs Sampdoria in Canada Today:



Game Date: Jan. 23, 2022

Game Time: 8:50 a.m. ET

TV: fubo Sports Network 5 (Canada)

Live stream the Spezia vs Sampdoria game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Sampdoria is struggling, losing its last three matches, as well as falling in the round of 16 of the Coppa Italia. Its most recent Serie A match came against Torino, when it lost 2-1. Francesco Caputo scored a goal in the 18th minute to put Sampdoria on top, but it was unable to maintain that lead.

As for Spezia, the team is coming off of a 2-1 win over AC Milan, withstanding 25 shot attempts from Milan to earn the win. Kevin Aguedelo tied that match in the 64th minute, then Emmanuel Gyasi scored the winning goal in stoppage time.

The first meeting of these teams this season happened in October, with Sampdoria winning 2-1. A Spezia own goal put Sampdoria up 1-0, then Antonio Candreva made it 2-0 later in the half. Spezia was only able to manage a second-half stoppage time goal despite having as many shots on target as Sampdoria had total shots.

Regional restrictions may apply.