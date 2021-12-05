Skip to main content
    How to Watch Spezia vs Sassuolo: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Two teams in the lower half of the Serie A standings will face on Sunday as Spezia takes on Sassuolo.
    Sassuolo (19 points) will take on Spezia (11 points) on Sunday in a Serie A match, with Spezia looking to end a three-game losing streak.

    Match Date: Dec. 5, 2021

    Match Time: 8:50 a.m. ET

    TV: fubo Sports Network 3 (Canada)

    That losing streak includes consecutive shutout losses, falling 1-0 to Bologna and then 2-0 to Inter Milan. The team last scored on Nov. 20 in a 5-2 loss to Atalanta, with M'Bala Nzola scoring a pair of goals.

    Even with those two games, Daniele Verde still leads Spezia in scoring with just three goals on the season. He's tied with Salernitana's Federico Bonazzoli for the fewest goals by a player who leads his team.

    Sassuolo drew first-place Napoli in its most recent match, with the game ending 2-2. After going down 2-0, Gianluca Scamacca and Gian Marco Ferrari scored later in the second half, equalizing the contest. Seven of the team's nine shots were on target.

    These teams last met in February, with Spezia winning 2-1. Sassuolo won the first meeting that season 4-1. Overall, these sides have met seven times, with Sassuolo winning five of the six meetings so far.

    TV CHANNEL: fubo Sports Network 3 (Canada)
    Time
    8:50
    AM/ET
    Serie A

