No. 16 Spezia travels to No. 18 Venezia on Saturday morning in this Serie A showdown.

Spezia is the No. 16 team in Serie A, which is two places out of relegation based on league positioning. It has eight wins and five draws, but it has a whopping 17 losses (seven at home and 10 on the road).

Spezia has 29 points throughout 30 games played. That positions them seven points away from the first relegation spot and one point below moving up a spot.

How to Watch Spezia vs. Venezia in Canada today:

Game Date: April 2, 2022

Game Time: 8:50 a.m. ET

TV: fubo Sports Network (Canada)

Live stream Spezia vs. Venezia on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Venezia has the unfortunate position of relegation if the season ended today. It is 5-7-17, totaling 22 points. At No. 18, that is tied with No. 19 and three points away from escaping relegation and getting up to No. 17.

Despite ranking No. 18, this team ranks No. 1 in saves this season with 117 saves.

A pair of talented forwards are going to be the ones to climb out of this hole. David Okereke has six goals and Thomas Henry has six goals for the team this season.

While there is no clear favorite to win, Spezia holds the winning spread as a one-goal favorite to win.

Regional restrictions may apply.