How to Watch Torino vs. Atalanta in Canada

Champions League side Atalanta faces off against Torino on Saturday in the Italian Serie A opener for both teams.

Torino had a brutal 2020-21 campaign in Serie A, avoiding relegation by just four points. The club's new season does not offer any cushion, with the first match pitting Torino against an ambitious Atalanta club that finished third in Serie A last season and qualified for the Champions League.

Atalanta are predicted to finish in that same position this year, according to the latest odds from VegasInsider.

How to Watch:



Date: August 21, 2021

Time: 4:15 pm Newfoundland Daylight Time

TV: fuboTV Canada

The bulk of Atalanta's top players return this season Colombian striker Luis Muriel, who led the team in scoring last season with 22 goals in 36 appearances, as well as fellow Colombian forward Duván Zapata, who scored 15 goals in 37 appearances. The club also returns its highest-valued player, Robin Gosens, the 27-year-old German left-back.

Zapata, though, is set to miss Atalanta's opener against Torino with a knee injury, an injury that occurred amid speculation that he could join Inter Milan before the transfer window closes.

Torino bring back talented striker Andrea Belotti, who scored 13 goals for the club last season, and welcome left winger Marko Pjaca (loan transfer from Juventus), as well as forward/winger Magnus Warming, who the club brought in from Lyngby for a $1.32 million transfer fee this offseason, to their side.

Atalanta will be heavily favored in this match, but with Torino hosting the showdown in Olympic Grande Torino Stadium, they could have a chance to pull off the campaign-opening upset.

