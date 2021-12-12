How to Watch Torino vs. Bologna

Torino and Bologna meet in Serie A action on Sunday in an intriguing matchup out of Italy.

Two teams in the middle of the Serie A table will take to the field on Sunday, as ninth-place Bologna (24 points) takes on 13th-place Torino (19 points).

Match Date: Dec. 12, 2021

Match Time: 6:20 a.m. ET

TV: fubo Sports Network 3 (Canada)

Bologna is coming off of a 3-2 loss to Fiorentina, which snapped a two-match winning streak for the club. Musa Barrow and Aaron Hickey each scored a goal for Bologna in the loss, but it wasn't enough to get past Fiorentina, even with Bologna having more shots on target.

The team has a goal differential of minus-four this season, making it the highest-ranked team in the Serie A standings with a negative goal differential. Marko Arnautovic leads the club in goals with six.

As for Torino, the team is coming off of back-to-back draws, most recently tying Cagliari 1-1 on Monday. The only goal of the match for Torino came via a Cagliari own goal.

Despite sitting five points below Bologna in the standings, Torino has a better goal differential at plus-three. That largely comes from the defense, as the team has only allowed 17 goals this season. Just three teams — Napoli, Inter Milan and Juventus — have allowed fewer.

The last three meetings of these teams have all ended in 1-1 draws. Torino's last win in the series was in 2020, while Bologna won in 2019.

