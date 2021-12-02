Two teams in the middle of the Serie A standings meet on Thursday when Torino and Empoli FC face off.

Eleventh-place Empoli (19 points) will take on 13th-place Torino (17 points) on Thursday in a meeting of two sides that are closely bunched up in the Serie A standings.

How to Watch Torino vs Empoli FC Today:

Match Date: Dec. 2, 2021

Match Time: 12:20 p.m. ET

TV: fubo Sports Network 3 (Canada)

Live Stream Torino vs Empoli FC on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Empoli comes into this match off of a 2-1 win on Saturday against Fiorentina. The team trailed until the final minutes, when Filippo Bandinelli equalized things in the 87th minute, with Andrea Pinamonti putting his team on top for good just two minutes later.

That late scoring outburst gave Empoli its second win in four matches and gave Pinamonti his team-best fifth goal of the campaign.

Torino comes into this match off of a loss, as the team fell 1-0 to Roma on Sunday despite taking 17 shots and holding possession for 69% of the match.

With just 17 goals on the season, Torino is having to win via its defense. The 14 goals that the team has allowed is the second-best mark in Serie A, trailing only first-place Napoli in that category. Offensively, Josip Brekalo leads the team in goals with three, tying him for the fewest goals by a club's top scorer.

These teams last met in May of 2019, with Empoli winning 4-1. Empoli spent the last two seasons in Serie B.

Regional restrictions may apply.