How to Watch Torino vs Fiorentina

Fiorentina looks to get back into the win column when it faces Torino on Sunday in Serie A action.

Sixth-place Fiorentina (32 points) will battle 12th-place Torino (25 points) on Sunday in a Serie A contest.

Game Date: Jan. 9, 2023

Game Time: 8:20 a.m. ET

Fiorentina didn't have a draw after 17 matches. Now, after 19, the team has two, ending 2021 with draws against Sassuolo and Verona.

The team's most recent match was a 1-1 tie against Verona, with Gaetano Castrovilli scoring the equalizing goal in the 81st minute.

On the season, the team has a goal differential of plus-nine, with Dusan Vlahovic leading the team in goals. In fact, his 16 goals are the most of any Serie A player.

As for Torino, the team has a goal differential of plus-four this season, with Tommaso Pobega leading the team in goals with four.

Torino lost 1-0 to Inter Milan in its most recent match.

The last 25 meetings of these teams in Serie A have been a one-sided affair, with 13 Fiorentina wins and nine draws, which has left Torino with just three victories in that stretch. The last meeting in August resulted in a 2-1 Fiorentina victory, with goals from Vlahovic and Nicolas Gonzalez in the victory.

