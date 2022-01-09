How to Watch Torino vs Fiorentina in Canada: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Sixth-place Fiorentina (32 points) will battle 12th-place Torino (25 points) on Sunday in a Serie A contest.
How to Watch Torino vs Fiorentina Today
Game Date: Jan. 9, 2023
Game Time: 8:20 a.m. ET
TV: fubo Sports Network 3 (Canada)
You can stream Torino vs Fiorentina on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
Fiorentina didn't have a draw after 17 matches. Now, after 19, the team has two, ending 2021 with draws against Sassuolo and Verona.
The team's most recent match was a 1-1 tie against Verona, with Gaetano Castrovilli scoring the equalizing goal in the 81st minute.
On the season, the team has a goal differential of plus-nine, with Dusan Vlahovic leading the team in goals. In fact, his 16 goals are the most of any Serie A player.
As for Torino, the team has a goal differential of plus-four this season, with Tommaso Pobega leading the team in goals with four.
Torino lost 1-0 to Inter Milan in its most recent match.
The last 25 meetings of these teams in Serie A have been a one-sided affair, with 13 Fiorentina wins and nine draws, which has left Torino with just three victories in that stretch. The last meeting in August resulted in a 2-1 Fiorentina victory, with goals from Vlahovic and Nicolas Gonzalez in the victory.
