Skip to main content

How to Watch Torino vs Fiorentina in Canada: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Fiorentina looks to get back into the win column when it faces Torino on Sunday in Serie A action.

Sixth-place Fiorentina (32 points) will battle 12th-place Torino (25 points) on Sunday in a Serie A contest.

How to Watch Torino vs Fiorentina Today

Game Date: Jan. 9, 2023

Game Time: 8:20 a.m. ET

TV: fubo Sports Network 3 (Canada)

You can stream Torino vs Fiorentina on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Fiorentina didn't have a draw after 17 matches. Now, after 19, the team has two, ending 2021 with draws against Sassuolo and Verona.

The team's most recent match was a 1-1 tie against Verona, with Gaetano Castrovilli scoring the equalizing goal in the 81st minute.

On the season, the team has a goal differential of plus-nine, with Dusan Vlahovic leading the team in goals. In fact, his 16 goals are the most of any Serie A player.

As for Torino, the team has a goal differential of plus-four this season, with Tommaso Pobega leading the team in goals with four.

Torino lost 1-0 to Inter Milan in its most recent match.

The last 25 meetings of these teams in Serie A have been a one-sided affair, with 13 Fiorentina wins and nine draws, which has left Torino with just three victories in that stretch. The last meeting in August resulted in a 2-1 Fiorentina victory, with goals from Vlahovic and Nicolas Gonzalez in the victory.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
9
2022

Torino vs Fiorentina

TV CHANNEL: fubo Sports Network 3 (Canada)
Time
8:20
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Cagliari Internazionale Serie A Coppa Italia
Serie A

How to Watch Cagliari vs Bologna

just now
Fiorentina Sassuolo
Serie A

How to Watch Torino vs Fiorentina

just now
OGC Nice
Ligue 1

How to Watch Stade Brestois vs. OGC Nice

1 hour ago
Jan 1, 2022; Minneapolis, MN, USA; St. Louis Blues center Jordan Kyrou (25) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against the Minnesota Wild in the second period of the 2022 Winter Classic ice hockey game between the Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Dallas Stars vs. St. Louis Blues: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/9/2022

1 hour ago
Jan 7, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA;Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (33) shoots over Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Orlando Magic vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/9/2022

1 hour ago
Jan 6, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (17) defends a shot by Golden State Warriors center Kevon Looney (5) in the second half at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Toronto Raptors vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/9/2022

1 hour ago
Empoli Verona Serie A Coppa Italia
Serie A

How to Watch Empoli FC vs Sassuolo

2 hours ago
Jan 5, 2022; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats forward Pete Nance (22) shoots the ball against the Penn State Nittany Lions during the second half at Welsh-Ryan Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Northwestern vs. Ohio State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/9/2022

2 hours ago
Jan 4, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Tigers forward DeAndre Williams (12) drives to the basket as Tulsa Golden Hurricane guard Anthony Pritchard (14) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Cincinnati vs. Memphis: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/9/2022

2 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy