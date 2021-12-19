Skip to main content
    How to Watch Torino vs Hellas Verona in Canada: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Torino and Hellas Verona are separated by just one point in the Serie A standings.
    Author:

    Verona and Torino are stuck in a tight battle in the Serie A standings, with Verona currently in 12th-place with 23 points on the season while Torino's 22 points put the team one spot back in 13th. The two sides will take the field against each other on Sunday.

    How to Watch Torino vs Hellas Verona Today:

    Match Date: Dec. 19, 2021

    Match Time: 11:50 a.m. ET

    TV: fubo Sports Network 4 (Canada)

    Live Stream Torino vs Hellas Verona on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Torino comes into this match with a win in its most recent Serie A match, defeating Bologna 2-1. Antonio Sanabria scored the team's only goal of the match, but a Bologna own goal in the 69th minute put Torino up 2-0. Sanabria's goal tied him with three other Torino players for the team lead in goals at three apiece.

    In Coppa Italia action, Torino lost in the second round to Sampdoria on Thursday.

    As for Hellas Verona, the team lost 2-1 to Atalanta in its most recent Serie A match, with Giovanni Simeone scoring his team-best 12th goal in the loss. But after Simeone put his team up in the 22nd minute, Torino couldn't muster another goal, with just four shots on target all game.

    On Wednesday, the team lost to Empoli in Coppa Italia second round action.

    The last four meetings of these teams has resulted in a draw, with the last three ending 1-1. In fact, a 2018 Hellas Verona victory is the only non-draw over the past eight meetings.

