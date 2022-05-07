Skip to main content

How to Watch Torino vs Napoli: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Torino hosts Napoli at Olimpico di Torino Stadium on Saturday in Serie A action.

With just three matches left in the Serie A campaign, Napoli has secured its spot in the top four of the league standings, meaning the club will be back at next season's UEFA Champions League. At seven points below league-leader AC Milan with nine points left on the table, it would take a catastrophe for the Milanese team to be leapfrogged by the Partenopei in the final stretch of the season.

How to Watch Torino vs. Napoli Today:

Game Date: May 7, 2022

Game Time: 8:50 a.m. ET

TV Channel: fubo Sports Network (Canada)

Live Stream Torino vs. Napoli on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

For Torino, a European competition spot in the Serie A table is already out of reach with the club currently in 10th place with 47 points. Despite that fact, Il Toro has enjoyed a fine run of form in Serie A with no losses in its last six league matches, and three wins and three draws in that span. Only AC Milan is currently enjoying a longer run without defeat (13).

Napoli is undefeated in its last 13 meetings against Torino in Serie A, with nine wins and four draws since the last time Torino won against the Partenopei, which was in March 2015.

Luciano Spalletti's men will look to extend its unbeaten run against Torino to 14 matches when the club travels to Olimpico di Torino Stadium on Saturday on the 35th matchday of the Serie A campaign.

