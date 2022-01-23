Skip to main content

How to Watch Torino vs Sassuolo in Canada: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Two mid-pack Serie A teams meet on Sunday as Torino takes on Sassuolo.

Torino's movement up the Serie A standings continues, as the team has won four of five and now sits 10th in the standings heading into Sunday's contest against 12th-place Sassuolo.

How to Watch Torino vs Sassuolo in Canada Today:

Game Date: Jan. 23, 2022

Game Time: 8:50 a.m. ET

TV: fubo Sports Network 3 (Canada)

Live stream the Torino vs Sassuolo game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Torino's most recent win came against Sampdoria, winning 2-1. Wilfried Singo and Dennis Praet each scored a goal in the victory. Torino now has a plus-nine goal differential following this win and its 4-0 win over Fiorentina in the previous game, giving it the seventh-best goal differential in Serie A.

Sassuolo is coming off of a 4-2 defeat against Verona in its last Serie A match, with Gianluca Scamacca and Gregoire Defrel each scoring a goal in the loss. But Verona got three goals from Antonin Barak, dooming Sassuolo to the defeat.

On the season, the team has a goal differential of plus-one and is led in goals by Domenico Berardi, who has scored 10 of them.

These teams last met in September, with Torino emerging victorious by a 1-0 margin. Marko Pjaca scored the lone goal in the match.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

