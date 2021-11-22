How to Watch Torino vs. Udinese

Two teams near the bottom of the Serie A standings face off Monday looking to move up the ladder.

Torino and Udinese, the 14th- and 15th-place teams in Serie A, will face on Monday in a Serie A match. Both teams have 14 points through 12 games.

Torino's points come via four wins and two draws. The team has a goal differential of plus-three on the season.

The team's most recent match was a 1–0 loss to Spezia, while its most recent victory came by a 3–0 margin over Sampdoria, with Dennis Praet, Wilfried Singo and Andrea Belotti each scoring goals in the match. Torino had possession for 65% of the contest.

Five Torino players share the team lead in goals with two.

Udinese has 14 points as well, with those coming from three wins and five draws. The team has a goal differential of minus-three.

The team beat Sassuolo in its last Serie A match, winning 3–2. Gerard Deulofeu and Beto each had a goal, with the winning margin provided by a Sassuololo own goal.

Beto leads the team in goals with four.

These teams last met in April, with Torino winning 1–0. The last five matches between the sides have seen the teams alternate wins. Does that mean its Udinese's turn to come out on top?

