Skip to main content
    • November 22, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Torino vs. Udinese: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Two teams near the bottom of the Serie A standings face off Monday looking to move up the ladder.
    Author:

    Torino and Udinese, the 14th- and 15th-place teams in Serie A, will face on Monday in a Serie A match. Both teams have 14 points through 12 games.

    How to Watch Torino vs Udinese Today:

    Match Date: Nov. 22, 2021

    Match Time: 2:35 p.m. ET

    TV: fubo Sports Network 4 (Canada)

    Live Stream Torino vs Udinese on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Torino's points come via four wins and two draws. The team has a goal differential of plus-three on the season.

    The team's most recent match was a 1–0 loss to Spezia, while its most recent victory came by a 3–0 margin over Sampdoria, with Dennis Praet, Wilfried Singo and Andrea Belotti each scoring goals in the match. Torino had possession for 65% of the contest.

    Five Torino players share the team lead in goals with two.

    Udinese has 14 points as well, with those coming from three wins and five draws. The team has a goal differential of minus-three.

    The team beat Sassuolo in its last Serie A match, winning 3–2. Gerard Deulofeu and Beto each had a goal, with the winning margin provided by a Sassuololo own goal.

    Beto leads the team in goals with four.

    These teams last met in April, with Torino winning 1–0. The last five matches between the sides have seen the teams alternate wins. Does that mean its Udinese's turn to come out on top?

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    22
    2021

    Torino vs Udinese

    TV CHANNEL: fubo Sports Network 4 (Canada)
    Time
    2:35
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Hockey Fans
    Serie A

    How to Watch Torino vs. Udinese

    40 seconds ago
    Mar 21, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard Brad Davison (34) dribbles against the Baylor Bears during the second half in the second round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse. The Baylor Bears won 76-63. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Texas A&M vs Wisconsin

    35 minutes ago
    Mar 21, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard Brad Davison (34) dribbles against the Baylor Bears during the second half in the second round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse. The Baylor Bears won 76-63. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Wisconsin vs. Texas A&M: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/22/2021

    35 minutes ago
    Mar 21, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard Brad Davison (34) dribbles against the Baylor Bears during the second half in the second round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse. The Baylor Bears won 76-63. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Texas A&M vs. Wisconsin: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/22/2021

    35 minutes ago
    Manchester United Bruno Fernandes
    UEFA Champions League

    How to Watch Villarreal vs. Manchester United

    2 hours ago
    Soccer Fans
    Serie A

    How to Watch Hellas Verona vs Empoli FC

    2 hours ago
    UConn Huskies
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch South Carolina vs. UConn

    2 hours ago
    Jan 7, 2021; Fort Collins, CO, USA; Colorado State Rams guard David Roddy (21) tries to shoot the ball as UNLV Rebels forward Cheikh Mbacke Diong (34) defends in the second half of the game at Moby Arena at Colorado State University in Fort Collins, Colo. on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. Mandatory Credit: Bethany Baker/The Coloradoan via USA TODAY NETWORK
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Wichita State vs UNLV

    10 hours ago
    Wichita State Shockers guard Dexter Dennis (0) reacts after losing to Drake during the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament on Thursday, March 18, 2021, at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind. Mandatory Credit: Robert Scheer/IndyStar via USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Wichita State vs. UNLV: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/22/2021

    14 hours ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy