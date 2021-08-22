August 22, 2021
How to Watch Udinese vs. Juventus: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

After Juventus failed to win the Serie A title for the first time in nine years last season, the club will begin a new title quest Sunday against Udinese.
Author:

Massimiliano Allegri has returned as Juventus as manager and will look to get the club back in championship form starting with an away match Sunday against Udinese.

Juventus won nine straight league championships from 2012-2020, including five under Allegri (2015-2019).

How to Watch

Date: Aug. 22, 2019

Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

Venue: Dacia Arena, Udine, Italy

TV: CBSSN

Live Stream: You can stream the match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Allegri has returned to steady the ship for the Turin club after Andrea Pirlo’s sole season as manager ended with Cristiano Ronaldo and company scrambling to secure Champions League qualification, usually a given for Juventus.

Juventus brought in Sassuolo midfielder Manuel Locatelli on an initial two-year loan with obligation to buy and also acquired 19-year-old Kaio Jorge from Santos.

Udinese brought in teenage playmaker Lazar Samardžić from RB Leipzig. They also acquired goalkeeper Marco Silvestri and defender Destiny Udogie from Hellas Verona this summer with the goal of improving upon last season’s 14th-place finish. Udinese have finished in bottom half of Serie A in eight straight seasons.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

