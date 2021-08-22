How to Watch Udinese vs. Juventus in Canada: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Cristiano Ronaldo begins his second season with Juventus against Udinese. After falling short of a Serie A championship last year, the Portuguese striker hopes to claim the title this season.

Juventus made a big splash last year when they acquired global phenom Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid. As one of the biggest clubs in Italian football, Juventus was no stranger to superstar talent.

Ronaldo is no ordinary player. Big expectations follow him whenever he sets foot on the pitch.

By his standards, his first season with the club was a failure.

Juventus didn't capture any of the Italian titles — ending a nine-year run as Serie A champions — and also flamed out in the Round of 16 of the Champions League.

Juventus isn't shy about being active in the transfer market. However, this season saw their biggest change happen off the pitch.

The club has brought manager Massimiliano Allegri to right the ship. He replaces former manager and club legend Andrea Pirlo, who lasted just one season.

From 2014-19 Allegri helped Juventus capture 11 trophies and led the team to two Champions League finals. He returns to the sidelines after taking leave for the last two seasons.

Juventus looks to continue its dominance over Udinese. It have has seven of the last eight matches and has scored an average of 3 goals per game during that stretch.

Udinese will take the pitch without last year's captain and prized midfielder Rodrigo De Paul, who was sold to Atletico Madrid.

The club sits near the bottom of the Italian football food chain. The past five years have seen them finish between 12th and 14th in the Serie A table.

This match will see Roberto Pereyra take the pitch against his former club. Pereyra has played well for Udinese, including a brace in the club's 3-1 Coppa Italia win over Ascoli last weekend.

Serie A is back, and many expect Juventus to take its spot back at the top of the table by season's end. It all starts Sunday.

