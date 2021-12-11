Skip to main content
    December 11, 2021
    How to Watch Udinese vs. AC Milan: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Serie A leaders AC Milan resume the title trail at Udinese following their Champions League exit in midweek.
    Udinese are praying a change of manager is the spark needed to end their recent turmoil as they welcome Serie A leaders AC Milan to the Dacia Arena on Saturday.

    The Little Zebras sacked head coach Luca Gotti on Tuesday, leaving caretaker Gabriele Cioffi with the unenviable task of attempting to topple one of Italy’s form teams in his dugout debut.

    How to Watch Udinese vs. Milan Today

    Game Date: Dec. 11, 2021

    Game Time: 2:35 p.m. ET

    TV: fubo Sports Network 3 (Canada)

    Live Stream: You can stream the match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The only blessing for Udinese is that the match falls at home, where they’ve claimed 10 of their 16 total points so far this season. The team from Udine upset the odds to draw 1-1 when these teams met at the San Siro in March, while they’re actually unbeaten in three of their last five encounters at the Dacia Arena (two wins, one draw).

    What started out as a season of limitless prospects suffered a blow in midweek following their exit from Europe’s premier competition, having finished at the bottom of their group:

    A 2-1 defeat at home to pool winners Liverpool ensured the Rossoneri also placed behind Atletico Madrid and Porto, but an end to their European commitments should allow for greater focus domestically.

    Striker stalwart Zlatan Ibrahimovic was among the quickest to move on following the midweek misery, insisting Stefano Pioli’s side will now do all they can to lift the Scudetto:

    “We are disappointed about the exit from the Champions League, we are very sorry, but we will fight to win the Scudetto. We will do everything to win it and we will not give up. In failure there’s also success, we will grow and gain experience.”

    Udines, meanwhile, can’t climb from their current position of 14th even with a win on Saturday, but a result would go a long way to keeping any relegation concerns at bay. 

