How to Watch Udinese vs. Atalanta

Atalanta can tighten its grip on a top-four place in Serie A if it can defeat a Udinese team ravaged by Covid-19.

Atalanta ended 2021 on a sour note after failing to win successive Serie A games for the first time in three months, but a visit to Udinese on Sunday poses a greater promise of points.

Following fears the fixture wouldn’t go ahead due to an outbreak of Covid-19 cases in the Udinese camp, the Friulani confirmed they will play the Week 21 fixtures despite missing no fewer than 12 players.

Sunday’s fixture falls more than three weeks after Udinese were last in action, while Atalanta haven’t played since they drew 0-0 at Genoa on December 21.

It’s a shame for Luca Gotti’s side considering last month’s 4-0 victory at Cagliari was among their most impressive results of the campaign thus far, with Gerard Deulofeu accounting for half of that haul:

Udinese are unbeaten in their last five league games at the Dacia Arena but have won only one of those, a 3-2 triumph against Sassuolo in early November.

Atalanta, meanwhile, have won only once in their last four outings across all competitions, though Gian Piero Gasperini’s side remain a force away from home after going unbeaten in seven road fixtures.

La Dea currently lie in fourth with a game in hand over most of their immediate peers, but the pressure is on with record title-winners Juventus lurking just behind.

Anything but victory would be disaster for Atalanta considering their hosts are coping with a skeleton crew, although Gasperini has suffered Covid casualties of his own in defender Jose Luis Palomino and goalkeeper Juan Musso.

The visitors also remain without the injured pair of Robin Gosens and Duvan Zapata, while Remo Freuler will be suspended for the trip to Udine.

Jeremie Boga won’t be in line for his Atalanta debut despite recently completing a $25 million transfer to Bergamo, having become La Dea’s record signing following his Sassuolo exit.

The winger is currently away with the Ivory Coast for the Africa Cup of Nations and won’t be available for the next fortnight, though it’s not as though Atalanta lack attacking options.