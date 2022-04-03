No. 14 ranked Udinese takes on No. 17 ranked Cagliari on Sunday morning.

Udinese is the No. 14 team in the league, sitting in the lower-middle level of the standings. The club is 6-12-10 this season through 28 games.

Udinese has played the least amount of matches of any of the other Serie A teams.

How to Watch Udinese vs. Cagliari in Canada today:

Game Date: April 3, 2022

Game Time: 8:50 a.m. ET

TV: fubo Sports Network 3 (Canada)

In its last five games, Udinese is 1-3-1, drawing with Roma, Milan and Lazio. It beat Sampdoria and most recently lost to Napoli.

Udinese has a pair of goal scorers up front with Beto and Gerard Deulofeu. They have eight goals and nine goals respectively. Deulofeu also added two assists on 44 shots.

Cagliari is teetering on the edge of relegation. The club has 25 points based on its 5-10-15 record. It sits three points ahead of Venezia, the first club inside of the relegation zone.

It is also four points behind No. 16 Spezia. Cagliari's most talented player is João Pedro. Pedro has 10 goals and four assists on 48 shots this season.

The club has four other players, two forwards and two midfielders, who have over three goals apiece this season.

