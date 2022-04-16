How to Watch Udinese vs Empoli in Canada

Empoli looks to jump Udinese in the table when they play on Saturday in Serie A action

Empoli currently sits two points back of Udinese in the table and is looking to move in front of them with a win on Saturday.

How to watch Udinese vs Empoli today:

Match Date: April 16, 2022

Match Time: 8:50 a.m. ET

TV: fubo Sports Network (Canada)

Stream in Canada: Link

Watch the Udinese vs Empoli match online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Empoli is also just three points back of Bologna and five points back of Torino and is looking to put some pressure on those teams.

It comes into the match on Saturday winless since getting a 4-3 win against Hellas Verona on December 15th. Since that match, it has lost seven matches and played to eight draws.

It has been a tough stretch for Empoli and one it will look to snap out of it with a win against a Udinese team it beat 3-1 back in early December.

Udinese comes into its match on Saturday on a two-match winning streak. It beat Venezia 2-1 last Sunday and also won against Cagliari 5-1 two weeks ago.

It has been a good stretch of soccer for Udinese and it will look to stay hot and stay in front of Empoli with a win on Saturday.

Regional restrictions may apply.