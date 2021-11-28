Skip to main content
    • November 28, 2021
    How to Watch Udinese vs. Genoa: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Two teams near the bottom of Serie A meet on Sunday.
    Sixteenth-place Udinese (14 points) and 18th-place Genoa (nine points) meet on Sunday in a Serie A contest.

    Match Date: Nov. 28, 2021

    Match Time: 6:20 a.m. ET

    TV: fubo Sports Network 3 (Canada)

    Live Stream Udinese vs. Genoa on fuboTV:

    Udinese has two draws and a win in its last five matches, which has helped the team stay out of the relegation zone. A win over Genoa would do even more work to ensure that Udinese remains in Serie A, where it has been since 1995.

    Udinese is coming off a 2–1 loss to Torino in its last match, with Fernando Forestieri scoring the team's only goal. On the season, Beto leads the team in goals with four, with the team having a minus-four goal differential.

    As for Genoa, the club has three draws in its last five matches. The team last won on Sept. 12, when it defeated Cagliari 3–2. That was the only win for Genoa this campaign.

    Mattia Destro leads the team in scoring with six goals. The team has a minus-nine goal differential.

    Genoa has been in Serie A since 2007, just avoiding relegation with a 17th place finish four times over that span.

    Over the last 10 meetings of these teams, Udinese has six wins and four draws.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    Udinese vs. Genoa

    TV CHANNEL: fubo Sports Network 3 (Canada)
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    Fans
    Serie A

