    • October 27, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Udinese vs. Hellas Verona Today: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Two mid-pack Serie A teams face on Wednesday when Udinese and Hellas Verona face off.
    Author:

    Hellas Verona (11 points) is 11th in the Serie A standings. On Wednesday, the team will face Udinese (10 points), which sits 14th in the standings but is just a single point back of Verona.

    How to Watch: Udinese vs Hellas Verona

    Match Date: Oct. 27, 2021

    Match Time: 12:20 p.m. ET

    TV: fubo Sports Network 5 (Canada)

    Live Stream Udinese vs Hellas Verona on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Udinese is coming off of a 1-1 draw against Atalanta that saw Beto score a goal in stoppage time to prevent the loss. The team has drew its past two matches, with the team's last win coming against Tabor Sezana earlier in the month.

    Verona comes into this with a strong offense, having scored at least two goals in six consecutive Serie A games, the team's second-longest streak ever. But a porous defense has kept the team from taking full advantage of this offensive run, though the team did beat Lazio 4-1 in its last match, with Giovanni Simeone scoring all four goals. That brings him up to six goals on the year.

    In the last nine meetings of these teams, Udinese has five wins to Verona's one, with the other three meetings resulting in a draw.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

