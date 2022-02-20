A lethal-looking Lazio travel to Udinese as they look to extend an impressive unbeaten run in Serie A.

Despite losing two of their last three outings, Lazio returns to Serie A action on Sunday hoping to extend a four-match unbeaten streak in league competition when they visit Udinese.

Maurizio Sarri’s men suffered a Coppa Italia exit at AC Milan’s hands before losing 2-1 at Porto in the Champions League on Thursday, but their league prospects continue to improve on the side.

How to Watch Udinese vs. Lazio in Canada Today

Game Date: Feb. 20, 2022

Game Time: 2:50 p.m. ET

TV: fubo Sports Network (Canada)

Live Stream: You can stream Udinese vs. Lazio on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The recent rise in form has seen the Eagles fly to sixth in the standings, while Udinese remains 11 places below after winning just one of their last five league games.

Gabriele Cioffi secured his first home win as a Serie A manager when Le Zebrette beat Torino 2-0 earlier in February, though a 4-0 loss at Verona in the following fixture was a stiff return to earth.

Fans at the Stadio Fiuli can only pray these two teams produce the same excitement levels witnessed when they drew 4-4 in Rome in December.

Udinese finished with only nine men on the field compared to Lazio’s 10 but still came away with a point thanks to Tolgay Arslan’s 89th-minute leveler at the Stadio Olimpico:

Arslan’s return to fitness is well-timed as he looks to again make an impact against Lazio, while Beto will be hoping to plunder again after scoring a brace in that December showdown.

Just three points sits between Cioffi’s side and the relegation places as things stand, fearing a fall into the bottom three unless they can bag at least a point from Lazio’s visit on Sunday.

Sarri will be missing suspended duo Luis Alberto and Lucas Leiva for the trip to Udine, while Francesco Acerbi and Manuel Lazzari are both out of action due to injury.

Regional restrictions may apply.