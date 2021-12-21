Udinese and Salernitana, two teams in the bottom half of Serie A, will meet on Tuesday.

Salernitana, currently last in Serie A with just eight points through 18 matches, will take on 14th-place Udinese on Tuesday. Udinese enters this match with 20 points.

How to Watch Udinese vs Salernitana Today

Game Date: Dec. 21, 2021

Game Time: 12:20 p.m. ET

TV: fubo Sports Network 3 (Canada)

Live Stream: You can stream the Udinese vs Salernitana match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Udinese also enters Tuesday coming off of a win, as the team defeated Cagliari 4-0 on Saturday.

The scoring got going early, with Jean-Victor Makengo scoring in the fourth minute. Gerard Deulofeu made it 2-0 just before the half, while Nahuel Molina added a goal early in the second half. A 69th-minute goal from Deulofeu concluded the scoring for the day. Udinese had four goals on five on-target shots.

On the other end is a struggling Salernitana team. The team's last Serie A victory was on Oct. 26, when it defeated Venezia 2-1 behind goals from Federico Bonazzoli and Andrea Schiavone. But that winning goal came in the fifth minute of stoppage time — and only after Venezia had a player sent off via red card.

This is the first time these clubs have met since 1999, when Udinese won 2-1.

Regional restrictions may apply.