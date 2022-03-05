Machday 28 of the Italian Serie A continues on Saturday when Udinese host Sampdoria at Friuli Stadium in the city of Udine.

This is the second match between these two Serie A clubs this season, as Sampdoria hosted Udinese to a 3-3 draw in the reverse fixture back in October of 2021. Prior to that draw, Sampdoria had won each of its previous five Italian league showdowns against Udinese by an aggregate score of 12-3.

How to Watch Udinese vs. Sampdoria in Canada Today:

Match Date: March 5, 2022

Match Time: 8:50 a.m. ET

TV: fubo Sports Network (Canada)

Live Stream Udinese vs. Sampdoria on fuboTV

Udinese is desperate for a three-point-swoop at home against Sampdoria having only won once in their last seven Seria A matches (3D-3L). Its most recent match was a 1-1 draw away at AC Milan last Friday. Destiny Udogie scored the game-tying goal in the 66th minute with a tap-in from inside the six-yard box off of a bicycle kick assist from Roberto Pereyra.

Sampdoria, meanwhile, has lost four consecutive away Serie A matches without scoring a single goal for the first time since 2011. Last Monday, the team visited Atalanta, losing 4-0 with goals from Mario Pasalic, Teun Koopmeiners and Aleksei Miranchuk.

Sampdoria has won in its last two visits to Udinese after having lost three of the team's previous four in Serie A. Both clubs are equal on points this season with 26 currently, but Udinese have the edge with the team's negative-10 goal difference to Sampdoria's negative-11.

