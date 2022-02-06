Skip to main content

How to Watch Udinese vs Torino in Canada: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

No. 10 ranked Torino will play host to No. 15 ranked Udinese on Sunday morning soccer.

Udinese is 5-8-9 this season. It has 24 points which ranks 15th in Serie A. That puts it one point behind Spezia and four points in front of Sampdoria. It is two places out of relegation territory currently. 

It is 1-2-2 in its last five Serie A games. Beto and Gerard Deulofeu lead the team from the forward position. Beto has eight goals on 33 shots. Deulofeu follows him six goals and two assists on 30 shots.

How to Watch Udinese vs Torino Today:

Game Date: Feb. 6, 2022

Game Time: 11:50 a.m. ET

TV: fubo Sports Network 4

Live stream the Udinese vs Torino game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Torino is 9-5-8 this season including being 7-3-2 at home like it is in this game. It has 32 points and ranks 10th in the league. It is one point behind Verona and three points in front of Sassuolo.

It is 2-2-1 over its last five games with wins against Verona and Sampdoria and draws against Sassuolo and Atalanta. Its sole loss came against Inter Milan, who is the No. 1 ranked team in the league. 

Torino is projected to win this match with a favored spread of -1.0 goals and a money line of +135. Udinese's money line is +200 and the draw is +230. The Over/Under total goals scored is 2.5 goals.

Regional restrictions may apply.

