Venezia vs. Bologna stream: Watch online, TV channel

No. 20 ranked Venezia takes on No. 13 ranked Bologna in Serie A soccer this morning.

Venezia is the No. 20 ranked team in Serie A. As the last team in the league, its destiny for next season is set for relegation. The club is 5-7-23 this season through 35 games with just three games left to play.

How to Watch Venezia vs. Bologna Today:

Game Date: May 8, 2022

Game Time: 8:50 a.m. ET

TV Channel: fubo Sports Network (Canada)

In its last five games, Venezia has been on the losing end of all of them. It got beat 2-1 by Udinese, 1-0 by Fiorentina, 3-1 by Atalanta, 2-1 by Juventus, and 2-1 by Salernitana.

It ranks No. 1 in the league in saves with 132. That is primarily due to goalkeepers Sergio Romero and Luca Lezzerini, who have combined for 104 saves in 22 starts.

Bologna has nowhere to go with three games remaining. The team finds itself smack in the middle of the standings at No. 13.

It totals 43 points on an 11-10-14 record this season. Most of the team's wins have been at home, so hopefully, that bodes well for the club in this match.

