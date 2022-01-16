Skip to main content

How to Watch Venezia vs. Empoli FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Venezia and Mattia Aramu look to avoid relegation and get a win against Andrea Pinamonti and Empoli FC.

Empoli FC is in the middle of the pack in Serie A. They aren't on pace to make it to any cups or championships, but they are not at the relegation point either. Through 21 games, they are 8-4-9. 

In their last five games, Empoli is 1-2-2. They've lost to Sassuolo and AC Milan. They drew with Spezia and Lazio while their lone win came against Verona in the Italian Cup.

How to Watch Venezia vs. Empoli FC Today:

Game Date: Jan. 16, 2022

Game Time: 8:50 a.m. ET

TV: fubo Sports Network 5 (Canada)

Live stream the Venezia vs. Empoli FC game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Venezia is on the brink of relegation territory. Currently, they are one point on top of Cagliari, who is the last relegated team thus far. Venezia is 4-5-11 with 17 points and a minus-19 goal differential.

In their last five games, Venezia is 0-2-3. Their two draws come against Sampdoria and Salernitana. Their three losses came at the hand of Atalanta, Lazio and AC Milan.

Mattia Aramu leads Venezia in goals scored with five goals and three assists on 10 shots on goal. He matches up with Andrea Pinamonti, Empoli's leading scorer, who has seven goals and one assist in 16 shots on goal.

Regional restrictions may apply.

