How to Watch Venezia vs. Hellas Verona

Hellas Verona, 10th in the Serie A standings with 20 points, will face Venezia, 16th with 15 points, on Sunday at Venezia.

Venezia has lost two matches in a row, falling 2-0 to Inter Milan and then 4-0 to Atalanta. The team's last win was Nov. 21 when the team beat Bologna 1-0 behind a David Okereke goal.

That goal tied Okereke with Mattia Aramu for the team lead in goals at four each.

As for Verona, the team played Cagliari to a scoreless draw in its most recent match, while it lost to Sampdoria 3-1 in the match before that. The team's last win came on Nov. 22 when it beat Empoli 2-1, with Antonin Barak and Adrien Tameze each scoring a goal.

Giovanni Simeone still holds the club lead in goals with nine, with the team having a goal differential on the season of plus-three.

These teams have met four times as members of Serie A, with the last meeting coming in 2002. The sides did meet in the 2020 Coppa Italia though, with Verona winning 4-3.

