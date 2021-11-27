How to Watch Venezia vs. Inter Milan

Inter Milan looks to move closer to the top spot in Serie A.

Heading into its 14th match of the season, Inter Milan (28 points) is four points behind top teams Napoli and Milan in the Serie A standings. The club will try to make up some ground Saturday when it takes on 14th-place Venezia.

How to Watch Venezia vs. Internazionale Milan Today:

Match Date: Nov. 27, 2021

Match Time: 2:35 p.m. ET

TV: fubo Sports Network 4 (Canada)

Live Stream Venezia vs. Internazionale Milan on fuboTV:

Inter has won three of its last four matches, including defeating Napoli last week 3–2, with Hakan Calhanoglu, Ivan Perisic and Lautaro Martínez all scoring goals in the win. Edin Dzeko leads the team in goals this season with seven, but didn't play until he subbed in in the 62nd minute.

The team is also competing in the Champions League, where it is currently second behind Real Madrid in Group D.

Venezia is coming off of a 1–0 win over Bologna in its last match, with David Okereke scoring the lone goal of the match.

The team has now won two in a row, doubling its Serie A win total. The team still has a minus-7 goal differential, scoring 12 times in 13 games. Okereke shares the lead in goals with Mattia Aramu at four each.

Venezia has found some success against Inter Milan relative to how it has played against other clubs, winning two of the last six meetings.

